Advertisement

Staunton City Schools plan for snow days during COVID-19 pandemic

Staunton City School leaders say virtual learning may continue on some snow days.
Staunton City School leaders say virtual learning may continue on some snow days.(WYMT)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — As many send students to school virtually or in a hybrid model, school districts throughout the Shenandoah Valley are planning for what they will do in the event of a snow day.

Staunton has put in place two different plans depending on the severity of the weather.

As long as there is power widely available to the community, students will be required to work on their asynchronous assignments.

“This is a very different school year. Our days and our hours aren’t quite working the same as they would in a normal year,” said Executive Director of Instruction for Staunton City Schools Stephanie Haskins.

Haskins said what the district is focusing on is the time actually spent instructing students.

If power is not available for a majority of the community, students will not be required to do asynchronous work and it will not be counted as instructional hours for students.

“Students will be able to continue their learning throughout this time. It keeps everyone safe by minimizing the travel time. It also allows some flexibility for out families who may have some routines disrupted through inclement weather,” Haskins explained.

In both cases, school buildings will be closed to students and teaching staff. Only essential personnel will report. Teachers will teach from home.

There will be no two-hour delays, the district will continue to communicate with students and family virtually whether through the SCS website, phone, text or email.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
The law prohibits no-knock warrants in Virginia.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signs “Breonna’s Law”
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 7, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,817 on Monday

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast
COVID-19 Testing Efforts
UVA Health and Sentara Healthcare say COVID-19 testing to continue throughout much of next year despite vaccine
(Source: Pixabay)
Better Business Bureau warning people of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams
Waynesboro Public Schools plan for hybrid model for all students come the new year
Baker said this is not the first time a supervisor needed to appointed due to a death.
Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors begins process of appointing new supervisor