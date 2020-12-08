Staunton City Schools plan for snow days during COVID-19 pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — As many send students to school virtually or in a hybrid model, school districts throughout the Shenandoah Valley are planning for what they will do in the event of a snow day.

Staunton has put in place two different plans depending on the severity of the weather.

As long as there is power widely available to the community, students will be required to work on their asynchronous assignments.

“This is a very different school year. Our days and our hours aren’t quite working the same as they would in a normal year,” said Executive Director of Instruction for Staunton City Schools Stephanie Haskins.

Haskins said what the district is focusing on is the time actually spent instructing students.

If power is not available for a majority of the community, students will not be required to do asynchronous work and it will not be counted as instructional hours for students.

“Students will be able to continue their learning throughout this time. It keeps everyone safe by minimizing the travel time. It also allows some flexibility for out families who may have some routines disrupted through inclement weather,” Haskins explained.

In both cases, school buildings will be closed to students and teaching staff. Only essential personnel will report. Teachers will teach from home.

There will be no two-hour delays, the district will continue to communicate with students and family virtually whether through the SCS website, phone, text or email.

