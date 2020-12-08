Advertisement

Staunton’s Avenue of Evergreens benefits The MaDee Project

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton’s Avenue of Evergreens is back this year, offering some holiday cheer for a good cause. This year, it’s more than twice as big and completely virtual.

Avenue of Evergreens is hosted by The Blackburn Inn in Staunton and benefits The MaDee Project.

“You log into the Avenue of Evergreens online tour, you take a tour and see all of the trees,” said The MaDee Project Board President Tamara Talley-Campbell.

Sixteen trees are more than just a sight to see, they are making a difference in the lives of families with children battling cancer.

“COVID has impacted The MaDee Project in a huge way,” said Talley-Campbell.

The group has been hit hard by pandemic safety restrictions, which led to the cancelation of many of their fundraisers, including the biggest of the year, the Food Truck Battle.

“Which gives us about 80% of our money for the year,” stated Talley-Campbell.

That’s a $60,000 - $70,000 loss. That means the nonprofit, named for Talley-Campbell’s daughter, MaDee, had to cut the amount to give to families.

“We normally send each of our families $300 a month and we had to drop back down and send them $200 a month,” said Talley-Campbell.

Now, Talley-Campbell hopes the Avenue of Evergreens, with trees created by families, businesses, nonprofits, and even schools, will help increase that dollar amount.

“At the end of the tour, you vote for your favorite tree with a monetary amount,” stated Talley-Campbell.

Then, 100% of that money goes to the MaDee Project, in turn lessening the burden for 21 area families.

“With it being virtual I think we can reach more people,” stated Talley-Campbell. The Blackburn Inn has set the goal at $1,500, but Talley-Campbell is hoping for $2,000. “I think we can do. I think we can do it.”

You can learn more or take the tour here.

