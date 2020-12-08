Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-81N in Augusta Co.

A view of traffic backups on I-81N from a VDOT traffic camera.
A view of traffic backups on I-81N from a VDOT traffic camera.(VDOT)
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 2:37 p.m.) — VDOT reports the crash has been cleared and traffic resumes normally.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has reported a tractor-trailer crash on I-81, less than a mile south of Junction Route 654-Exit 217 in Augusta County.

That’s at mile marker 217.

The crash has closed the northbound right shoulder. Motorists can expect delays of two miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

