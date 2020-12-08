UVA Health and Sentara Healthcare say COVID-19 testing to continue throughout much of next year despite vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While vaccine distribution is on the horizon here in the Charlottesville area, testing will continue throughout much of next year.

Officials with Sentara Martha Jefferson and University of Virginia Health say the hospital systems have performed thousands of tests over the past few months, and there are no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Nearly 19,000 tests in the Charlottesville area around Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and some of the affiliates,” Eric Young, the director of consolidated services at Sentara Healthcare, said.

From community testing to tests administered at Sentara Martha Jefferson, the testing is multifaceted.

“Patients who go to the emergency department who have COVID-like symptoms, those individuals will get a test. If you’re getting a procedure done at one of our facilities you’ll also get a test ahead of your procedure,” Young said.

At UVA Health, many of the tests are being administered at community testing events.

“Where we test about 100 to 120 people on Mondays at Church of the Incarnation, Tuesdays at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and then on Wednesdays and or Thursdays we go to various sites where we’re requested to by the community,” Dr. Mohan Nadkarni, the chief of UVA’s Division of General Medicine, Geriatrics, Palliative Care and Hospital Medicine and the medical lead for the community testing program, said.

The community is taking advantage of the free opportunity to get informed about their COVID-19 status.

“To date, we’ve done over 4,500 community COVID tests and are continuing to provide that testing availability,” Nadkarni said.

That figure does not include the more than 1,000 tests administered at Albemarle County High School last weekend, which would bring the total number of tests given out through community events with UVA Health to more than 5,500.

Although a vaccine is near, testing will continue.

“For now and for the foreseeable future, particularly since not everybody in the community is going to have access to the vaccine for quite a while, we’ll be continuing the testing,” Nadkarni said.

“We anticipate COVID going well into next year and so we are ramping up as such. So we’re prepared to perform thousands of tests per day across our system through next year and even further if we need to,” Young said.

