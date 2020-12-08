Advertisement

UVA Health and Sentara Healthcare say COVID-19 testing to continue throughout much of next year despite vaccine

COVID-19 Testing Efforts
COVID-19 Testing Efforts(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While vaccine distribution is on the horizon here in the Charlottesville area, testing will continue throughout much of next year.

Officials with Sentara Martha Jefferson and University of Virginia Health say the hospital systems have performed thousands of tests over the past few months, and there are no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Nearly 19,000 tests in the Charlottesville area around Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and some of the affiliates,” Eric Young, the director of consolidated services at Sentara Healthcare, said.

From community testing to tests administered at Sentara Martha Jefferson, the testing is multifaceted.

“Patients who go to the emergency department who have COVID-like symptoms, those individuals will get a test. If you’re getting a procedure done at one of our facilities you’ll also get a test ahead of your procedure,” Young said.

At UVA Health, many of the tests are being administered at community testing events.

“Where we test about 100 to 120 people on Mondays at Church of the Incarnation, Tuesdays at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and then on Wednesdays and or Thursdays we go to various sites where we’re requested to by the community,” Dr. Mohan Nadkarni, the chief of UVA’s Division of General Medicine, Geriatrics, Palliative Care and Hospital Medicine and the medical lead for the community testing program, said.

The community is taking advantage of the free opportunity to get informed about their COVID-19 status.

“To date, we’ve done over 4,500 community COVID tests and are continuing to provide that testing availability,” Nadkarni said.

That figure does not include the more than 1,000 tests administered at Albemarle County High School last weekend, which would bring the total number of tests given out through community events with UVA Health to more than 5,500.

Although a vaccine is near, testing will continue.

“For now and for the foreseeable future, particularly since not everybody in the community is going to have access to the vaccine for quite a while, we’ll be continuing the testing,” Nadkarni said.

“We anticipate COVID going well into next year and so we are ramping up as such. So we’re prepared to perform thousands of tests per day across our system through next year and even further if we need to,” Young said.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
The law prohibits no-knock warrants in Virginia.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signs “Breonna’s Law”
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 7, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,817 on Monday

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
COVID-19 aid in balance as McConnell pushes smaller deal
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a...
VCU set to receive about 4,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The rise in cases has made it harder to track those infected.
Virginia Department of Health restructures contact tracing methods