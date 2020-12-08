Virginia Department of Health restructures contact tracing methods

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health says they’ll have to change methods for contact tracing because coronavirus transmission levels are rising. Officials say contact tracing becomes less effective when cases are this high.

VDH tries to reach everyone infected quickly, so they can identify those people and have them notify people in their circle. It doesn’t work as well if it takes a few extra days to reach those infected.

VDH officials say, for this reason, they are targeting areas with the highest impact of COVID-19, like people diagnosed within the last six days, people in congregate living facilities and those at increased risk of illness.

“We want people to understand that they might not receive a phone call from the health department, but that everybody should be really proactive in following public health guidance,” Elena Diskin from the Virginia Department of Health says. “Getting tested quickly if you have symptoms, immediately isolating and self-notifying your contacts to quarantine.”

She says they have seen an increase of Virginians using the “COVIDWISE” tracking app. When it comes to tracking over the phone, Diskin says timeliness is key.

“So if you have a long list of cases one day and you aren’t able to get to all of them, unfortunately, the next day, it’s kind of just a process of moving forward,” Diskin says, “and moving along to reach all the new cases that came in overnight because there’s such a long list right now.”

Diskin says she thinks contact tracing will be key to reducing the spread even when a vaccine is readily available.

