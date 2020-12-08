Virginia Dept. of Corrections reports 40 positive COVID-19 cases in offenders, 11 in staff at Augusta Correctional Center

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Virginia Department of Corrections’ website, the Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville reports 40 positive COVID-19 cases in offenders on-site.

The website also reports 11 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

You can find COVID-19 numbers for Augusta Correctional Center, as well as additional correctional centers throughout the state, by clicking here. These numbers are updated at 5 p.m. daily.

According to a statement from Lisa Kinney, Director of Communications at the Virginia Department of Corrections, offenders who have tested positive are placed in medical isolation, and treatment follows the department’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Kinney says some medical equipment, like oxygen, can be provided on-site, but if someone requires an inpatient level of care, they go to a hospital.

According to Kinney, correctional facilities were divided into green, yellow and red zones, and PPE in each zone is based on CDC guidelines. Inmates and staff are required to wear appropriate PPE at all times.

You can learn more about testing in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities here.

