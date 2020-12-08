Washington hands Steelers first loss of season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington Football Team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17, Monday night to hand Pittsburgh its first loss of the season.

Associated Press Story

The Pittsburgh Steelers are perfect no more.

The Washington Football Team erased a 14-3 halftime deficit and beat the Steelers, 23-17. Dustin Hopkins broke a deadlock by drilling a 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining. Montez Sweat clinched it by deflecting a Ben Roethlisberger pass into the hands of Jon Bostic for an interception that set up another Hopkins field goal

Alex Smith was 31 of 46 for 296 yards, including game-tying, 15-yard scoring strike to Logan Thomas with under five minutes to play J.D. McKissic grabbed 10 passes for 70 yards, and Thomas gained 98 yards with nine receptions.

Roethlisberger completed 33 of his 53 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers, who fell to 11-1.

The outcome leaves Washington in a virtual tie with the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East at 5-7. However, the Giants own the tiebreaker based on their season sweep of Washington.

