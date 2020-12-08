Waynesboro Public Schools plan for hybrid model for all students come the new year

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro’s school board is meeting on Tuesday evening, and the board will cover a number of topics, including the reopening plan for the new year.

Currently, students in kindergarten up to fifth grade and a number of vulnerable students are learning in a hybrid model.

Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Jeffery Cassell says he is pleased with how the hybrid models have gone so far.

“I think it has worked as well as a hybrid model can. We’ve tried to make improvements where we needed to but overall, I think our hybrid model has worked very well,” the superintendent explained.

Cassell said though it all depends on how the coronavirus is affecting the community, WPS is planning for a hybrid model at the start of the new year.

“We’re learning that many of our students need to be in the building, they need to have that contact with teachers and with their peers,” Cassell explained. “Many of our students who were not being successful in the virtual model, we’re finding need that teacher support or day to day contact or that weekly contact.”

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro High School. The agenda can be found by clicking here.

The board will also discuss athletics and the Waynesboro High School Renovation project.

