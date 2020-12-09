Advertisement

9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, December 7, 2020

The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.

National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.

