ACPD: Package thief arrested

Surveillance image of an alleged package theft in Albemarle County.
Surveillance image of an alleged package theft in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested and charged a Fluvanna County woman in connection with a series of package thefts.

ACPD announced Wednesday, December 9, that 53-year-old Cindy Kay Marshall was charged with four counts of grand larceny Tuesday.

Authorities believe Marshall is responsible for several thefts throughout Albemarle Co., including a recent incident on Carrsbrook Drive, as well as in the surrounding jurisdictions.

If you have been a victim of a larceny, whether you’ve reported yet or not, please contact Detective Jordan Weethee at 434-296-5807.

