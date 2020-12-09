ACPD: Package thief arrested

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested and charged a Fluvanna County woman in connection with a series of package thefts.

ACPD announced Wednesday, December 9, that 53-year-old Cindy Kay Marshall was charged with four counts of grand larceny Tuesday.

Authorities believe Marshall is responsible for several thefts throughout Albemarle Co., including a recent incident on Carrsbrook Drive, as well as in the surrounding jurisdictions.

If you have been a victim of a larceny, whether you’ve reported yet or not, please contact Detective Jordan Weethee at 434-296-5807.

RELATED: Albemarle County family trying to find package thief

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.