Advertisement

Augusta Health says could be ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

Augusta Health has had 0 positive coronavirus results as of Tuesday evening.
Augusta Health has had 0 positive coronavirus results as of Tuesday evening.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health says a coronavirus vaccine could be ready to administer as early as next week.

In a COVID-19 Healthcare Webinar by Augusta Health on Wednesday, officials said the hospital is now waiting on the FDA to review the vaccines and give emergency use authorization.

Officials say the FDA is set to review Pfizer on Dec. 10 and Moderna on Dec. 17.

Both vaccines consist of two doses, with three weeks between Pfizer doses and four weeks between Moderna doses. Officials say if you choose to get a vaccine, you must stick with the same one for both doses. For example, if you choose to receive the Pfizer vaccine, you must stick with the Pfizer vaccine.

The hospital says special freezers have been installed for vaccine storage, which are set at a temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit. Hospital workers will receive the vaccine first.

Augusta Health says the hospital is formally registered and identified to receive, store and administer the vaccine. The hospital continues to work with the Virginia Department of Health during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,860 on Tuesday
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.

Latest News

The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon.
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 while attending a news...
Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
COVID-19 vaccines are within sight in the United States! Scientists continue making progress in...
EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived