Augusta Health says could be ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health says a coronavirus vaccine could be ready to administer as early as next week.

In a COVID-19 Healthcare Webinar by Augusta Health on Wednesday, officials said the hospital is now waiting on the FDA to review the vaccines and give emergency use authorization.

Officials say the FDA is set to review Pfizer on Dec. 10 and Moderna on Dec. 17.

Both vaccines consist of two doses, with three weeks between Pfizer doses and four weeks between Moderna doses. Officials say if you choose to get a vaccine, you must stick with the same one for both doses. For example, if you choose to receive the Pfizer vaccine, you must stick with the Pfizer vaccine.

The hospital says special freezers have been installed for vaccine storage, which are set at a temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit. Hospital workers will receive the vaccine first.

Augusta Health says the hospital is formally registered and identified to receive, store and administer the vaccine. The hospital continues to work with the Virginia Department of Health during the pandemic.

Regarding COVID vaccine:



- Special freezers purchased/installed for vaccine storage

- Augusta Health has a vaccine taskforce

- Hospital ready to receive, store, and administer vaccine — Nina Baratti WHSV (@Nina_Baratti) December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.