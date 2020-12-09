Advertisement

Bridgewater football 2021 spring schedule announced

The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to compete during the spring of 2021.
The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to compete during the spring of 2021.
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to compete during the spring of 2021.

The Eagles’ 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 and the program is now getting ready for a five-game schedule in the spring semester. The ODAC released football schedules for member schools Wednesday afternoon.

Bridgewater College Football 2021 Spring Schedule

March 5 - at Randolph-Macon

March 12 - at Ferrum

March 19 - vs. Washington & Lee

March 26 - vs. Shenandoah

April 2 - ODAC seeding games

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

