Bridgewater football 2021 spring schedule announced
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to compete during the spring of 2021.
The Eagles’ 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 and the program is now getting ready for a five-game schedule in the spring semester. The ODAC released football schedules for member schools Wednesday afternoon.
Bridgewater College Football 2021 Spring Schedule
March 5 - at Randolph-Macon
March 12 - at Ferrum
March 19 - vs. Washington & Lee
March 26 - vs. Shenandoah
April 2 - ODAC seeding games
Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
