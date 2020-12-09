Bridgewater football 2021 spring schedule announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to compete during the spring of 2021.

The Eagles’ 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 and the program is now getting ready for a five-game schedule in the spring semester. The ODAC released football schedules for member schools Wednesday afternoon.

Bridgewater College Football 2021 Spring Schedule

March 5 - at Randolph-Macon

March 12 - at Ferrum

March 19 - vs. Washington & Lee

March 26 - vs. Shenandoah

April 2 - ODAC seeding games

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

