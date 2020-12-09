Advertisement

CMA Valley Dealerships collect over 250 bikes for kids in the area

CMA Valley Dealerships collected over 250 bikes to donate to local kids.
CMA Valley Dealerships collected over 250 bikes to donate to local kids.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — For four weeks, CMA Valley Dealerships have been collecting bikes through community donations for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

“Our first goal when we set out was 100 bikes, and we still have more coming in, and I think we’re going to have over 250 bikes, so it’s amazing... It’s exceeded our expectations, so next year we’ll set our goal even higher,” Scott Simons, CMA Valley Dealerships GM and Managing Partner, said.

Last year, the bike drive brought in about 90 bikes. The Salvation Army said the community support especially this year will make the holiday special for so many families.

“Everybody wants to have a bike because they want to be outside, and it’s good for kids to be outside. This year we’ve gotten an extremely huge amount of bikes, which is going to be a huge blessing for a lot of families,” Lt. Kelsey Meredith said.

Simons said this is the biggest bike drive they’ve had and every kid who wanted a bike this year will be able to get one.

“Our community gives back. We live in a great community that supports our businesses that enables us to give back. We’re so proud of our team and our community,” Simons said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,860 on Tuesday
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.

Latest News

A photo of the Robert E. Lee monument, complete with graffiti and a projection of George Floyd,...
Richmond’s graffitied Robert E. Lee monument makes cover of National Geographic
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
Shenandoah Valley Club of the Deaf
Shenandoah Valley Club of the Deaf seeks support from the community to save its building
Northern Lights
Northern Lights may be visible as far south as Virginia this week
NBC29 File.
UVA Health exercise study aims to battle diseases