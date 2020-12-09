CMA Valley Dealerships collect over 250 bikes for kids in the area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — For four weeks, CMA Valley Dealerships have been collecting bikes through community donations for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

“Our first goal when we set out was 100 bikes, and we still have more coming in, and I think we’re going to have over 250 bikes, so it’s amazing... It’s exceeded our expectations, so next year we’ll set our goal even higher,” Scott Simons, CMA Valley Dealerships GM and Managing Partner, said.

Last year, the bike drive brought in about 90 bikes. The Salvation Army said the community support especially this year will make the holiday special for so many families.

“Everybody wants to have a bike because they want to be outside, and it’s good for kids to be outside. This year we’ve gotten an extremely huge amount of bikes, which is going to be a huge blessing for a lot of families,” Lt. Kelsey Meredith said.

Simons said this is the biggest bike drive they’ve had and every kid who wanted a bike this year will be able to get one.

“Our community gives back. We live in a great community that supports our businesses that enables us to give back. We’re so proud of our team and our community,” Simons said.

