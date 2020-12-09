D.C. family giving back to UVA students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family dealing with its own pandemic struggles has stepped up to give back to those who need it most in Charlottesville.

“With quarantine happening and people out of school, a lot of families are going without, and with children at home a lot of folks aren’t able to work. So we wanted to figure out a way to give back,” Roneil Jackson said.

Roneil and his wife Dr. Kavita Jackson live in Washington, D.C. with their two daughters Ava and Ananya.

“Just because we’re having a challenging year doesn’t mean that we can’t give back to somebody else,” Dr. Kavita Jackson said.

In March, Kavita found out she had breast cancer at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Especially the situation we’ve been in this year, it’s been challenging for everybody. To feel like we can make a small gesture on our behalf that’s really big for somebody else and still impact others,” Kavita Jackson said.

Despite the diagnosis, the family stepped up to help others. In October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Jacksons began creating care kits filled with dental supplies, non-perishable foods, and other necessary items to help students at the University of Virginia where Roneil is finishing his undergraduate degree online through the School of Continuing and Professional Studies at UVA.

“Some kits I gave out had socks and disposable lights and things like that. It really depended on who the care kits were going to,” Roneil said.

The Jacksons made care kits for people in Detroit and 10 care kits went to the food pantry on UVA Grounds through UVA’s Student Council.

“We want people to know that this is a really straightforward simple thing to do. This isn’t something we did on a grand scale,” Roneil said.

With Kavita now in remission, the family is looking forward to giving back for years to come.

“If you’re able to make light of a really dark year and a crazy year, this is a good way to do so to give back to your community. It’s a good way to turn that darkness into light,” Roneil said.

So far the family has distributed 21 kits, and are hoping to expand their efforts to D.C. and Philadelphia.

