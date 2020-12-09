DOJ: Grant Co. man pleads guilty to drug, firearms charges

ELKINS, W. Va. (WHSV) — A Grant County man has admitted to drug and firearms charges, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice in the Northern District of West Virginia.

According to the press release, Jay Dean Hall, 55, of Petersburg, W. Va., pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of maintaining drug-involved premises and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Officials say Hall admitted to using his Petersburg home as a drug distribution location and having a 9mm rifle in his home.

Hall faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug charge and faces at least five years of incarceration for the firearm during a drug crime charge, according to the release. These crimes occurred in August of 2019.

Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, under the defendant.

