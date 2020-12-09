FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee set to discuss COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet virtually on Thursday, Dec. 10 to discuss Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can watch the live stream of the meeting below during those times on Thursday.

For more information about the virtual meeting, including background and event materials, click here.

