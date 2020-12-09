Advertisement

Google releases list of most popular searches of 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – Google is out with its annual “Year in Search” list.

The search giant released the list Wednesday. It features the year’s top trending searches.

Compiling it for 2020 was a big job, considering the massive amount of newsworthy things that happened this year.

Google said global queries including the word “why” – such as “Why is toilet paper sold out?” – were searched more than in any year before.

Unsurprisingly, “election results” and “coronavirus” topped the U.S. trending searches list. Searches for “Zoom” and “PlayStation 5” were also among the top 10 in the U.S.

The “Year in Search” list for the U.S. also highlighted some of the year’s prominent losses, including Eddie Van Halen, Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and George Floyd, whose death sparked a nationwide reckoning on race.

