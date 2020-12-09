Temperatures on the rise for the rest of the week.

(WHSV) - Temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days before we see a couple showers this weekend. Back to cooler weather next week.

WEDNESDAY: Very cold to start with morning temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy in our West Virginia counties. Cloudy to start the day but clouds will decrease and we will see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s for our West Virginia locations. Around 50 for the Valley. The only area that will see high gusts is across the Allegheny mountains where 30-40mph gusts are possible.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s. Skies becoming clear as the night progresses. Still cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds calming.

THURSDAY: Another cold morning with temperatures still in the 30s to start. A very nice day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures continuing their upward trend. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Calmer winds. A terrific December day.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s under mostly clear skies. Partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day. Mild with temperatures rising into the upper 50s.

Mild air moves in for the end of the week as temperatures reach the upper 50s. (WHSV)

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies arrive overnight with lows around 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day out ahead of our next system. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. This next system looks to be a weaker one and it will bring us a few rain showers Saturday night. At the earliest for the evening, the latest overnight. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Still could see some lingering showers throughout the day under cloudy skies. Still pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Another cloudy day with a few showers possible. Much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows around 30.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and seasonal with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.