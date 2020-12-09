Grant County Schools adapting to virtual learning

GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) — After three weeks of transitioning to virtual learning, Grant County Schools are still adapting to changes. This week, Grant County is in the red category for coronavirus cases after infection rates drastically increased in the area.

“I know students across the board and their grades are failing and dropping,” Isaac Nazelrodt, a Petersburg High School student, said. “I’m a national honor society member. I’ve had all A’s. This year, my grades have dropped.”

Nazelrodt said this year has been difficult, but at home, learning has been a new challenge. He said he knows teachers are doing their best, but oftentimes he feels overloaded with work and that he is on his own.

“There needs to be a statewide system for schools in case of an emergency and a remote learning situation like this,” Nazelrodt said. “It’s really failing our students.”

The school division asks students and parents who may feel stressed with virtual learning to reach out to their teachers. Doug Lambert, division superintendent, said he knows his staff are doing their best, but a major disadvantage Grant County has is a lack of broadband internet.

“It’d be really nice if we had our Chromebooks here that we ordered in July, and they’re not here yet,” Lambert said. " It would be really nice if we had great broadband capacity in Grant County, West Virginia and frankly the United States.”

Lambert said his priority is to make sure students are safe and are able to learn, but that he is also trying to help out teachers who have poor internet connectivity.

Starting Thursday, some staff will be allowed back into school buildings at 50 percent until the holiday break. Teachers will be divided into an A-day and B-day schedule. This Thursday will be an A-day and Friday will be a B-day.

Next week, A-day teachers will be allowed back into buildings on Monday and Wednesday, and B-day teachers will be allowed back in on Tuesday and Thursday.

Friday, Dec. 18 will be a virtual day for all staff and students.

Lambert said virtual learning is not perfect, but that they are trying to adapt to their students’ needs.

“The bottom line is, you know, we’re kinda learning as we’re going,” Lambert said. “We’re going to get better at it. We’re not as good as we want to be, but if we get really good at it, it means we’ve been in it for a while which I don’t really want to see happen. I want us back in schools.”

Lambert said if we all want students back in the classroom, precautions to help prevent the spread should be taken, like wearing a mask and washing hands.

He also said he would like to thank parents who have helped students during this challenging time.

