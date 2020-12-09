Harrisonburg City School Board to review back to school plan Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City School Board is set to vote on a return to school plan.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said the school system has been monitoring CDC guidelines for the district since the summer.

Harrisonburg schools have been in the highest risk range or the “red zone” for the whole semester. The schools are in a mostly virtual model right now.

“Because we’ve learned so much from mitigation and containment, we do feel like that we can safely bring back some more students. And I know that might sound odd in the face of a surge, but we feel like we can follow the CDC guidance and still bring back a small number of students while we’re in this highest risk range,” Richards said.

The bulk of the plan to be put forward is details actually about the moderate range. If the school system makes it to the yellow zone after the holiday season, the school system is figuring out what the plan will be for student return.

Richards said he wants to make sure they have a plan that does not require “rolling closures” or opening school then closing then opening again, and wants the safest option for all involved.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.