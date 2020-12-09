Harrisonburg School Board discusses getting more students back to class in 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, school board members in Harrisonburg approved plans from school leaders to get more students to learn in-person.

Right now, Harrisonburg City Public Schools has about 15 percent of students in the building, and the goal is to double that by the beginning of the second semester. The school board previously approved up to 30 percent of students in-person.

In 2021, HCPS will continue with existing students and add students identified as “priority students.” That includes students failing multiple classes, seniors and freshmen not earning enough credits, and those who received school-based mental health support.

“These students will primarily stay in their virtual classrooms but with added support and some much needed external structure,” Patrick Lintner, the Chief Academic Officer with HCPS, said. “We do anticipate trying to bring in more students along the way.”

The school board also heard a return to school plan with 50 percent capacity, where K through 2, grade 6, and students failing two or more classes will be prioritized first. Under the 50 percent plan, students will attend four days a week.

The elementary level would have students Pre-k through 2. Middle school would start with grade 6, with students in grades 7 and 8 who are failing two or more classes. The high school will add identified students, but would otherwise remain virtual.

Students and families would still have the choice to remain virtual.

Other considerations included a “no return to school date,” where board members questioned what the point would be in bringing students back if it would only be for a few weeks.

Lintner explained that if they declared a “no return to school date,” they would try to bring in cohorts of students to have a school experience before the end of the year.

“We’re imagining that we may be able to something with seniors, where they can get some time socializing in a safe way,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said. " Maybe it won’t be something that’s centrally academic, but it would certainly be good for mental health.”

That “7-Week Return to School Phase-In Plan” would allow school leaders time to prepare a safe return for students, like transportation, staffing, and preparing additional classrooms.

