Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It will soon be illegal in Virginia to hold a phone while driving.
WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the new state law takes effect in January.
Drivers can still talk on the phone. But they cannot hold the device.
Drivers who are caught face a fine of $125.
Authorities say that making the practice illegal and enforceable is an important step toward reducing deaths on the road.
Researchers at Virginia Tech found that 80% of all crashes involve driver inattention.
Last year, 23,000 crashes in Virginia were attributed to distracted driving.
