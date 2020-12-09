Advertisement

Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.

(KCRG)
By WAVY-TV, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It will soon be illegal in Virginia to hold a phone while driving.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the new state law takes effect in January.

Drivers can still talk on the phone. But they cannot hold the device.

Drivers who are caught face a fine of $125.

Authorities say that making the practice illegal and enforceable is an important step toward reducing deaths on the road.

Researchers at Virginia Tech found that 80% of all crashes involve driver inattention.

Last year, 23,000 crashes in Virginia were attributed to distracted driving.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,860 on Tuesday
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.

Latest News

Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's...
Republican lawmakers sues over constraints of 2021 session
FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks up to the...
Virginia’s McAuliffe makes gubernatorial bid official
Photo: WHSV
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA hosts ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption special
Gavel.
DOJ: Grant Co. man pleads guilty to drug, firearms charges