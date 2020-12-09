JMU adds three future non-conference home games
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program has announced three future non-conference home games.
The Dukes will host Presbyterian Sept. 7, 2024.
They also added games against Norfolk State Aug. 30, 2025 and North Carolina AT&T Sept. 6, 2025.
It will be the fourth all-time matchup for JMU with Norfolk State (third will be in 2022).
James Madison has never played Presbyterian or North Carolina AT&T.
The Dukes’ game against North Carolina, originally scheduled for this past fall, will now be played in 2028.
