JMU adds three future non-conference home games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program has announced three future non-conference home games.

The Dukes will host Presbyterian Sept. 7, 2024.

They also added games against Norfolk State Aug. 30, 2025 and North Carolina AT&T Sept. 6, 2025.

It will be the fourth all-time matchup for JMU with Norfolk State (third will be in 2022).

James Madison has never played Presbyterian or North Carolina AT&T.

The Dukes’ game against North Carolina, originally scheduled for this past fall, will now be played in 2028.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.