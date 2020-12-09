Local barbershop provides free haircuts to homeless shelter guests

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the second year in a row, a team of barbers from AJ’s Gentlemen’s Barbershop stopped by the Open Doors homeless shelter to give free haircuts to guests.

The owner AJ says a haircut makes everyone feel good and gives a confidence boost, so they’re happy to provide that to individuals struggling with homelessness in their community.

“The purpose of this is just giving a message to the community around the Valley to just go ahead and do good,” AJ said. “If you want to do good, just go and do it.”

AJ hoped to bring paper applications from businesses around the city to the shelter on Tues. night, but he said because of COVID-19 many were asking for online applications only. Instead, he encouraged Open Doors guests to apply online and interview with their fresh haircut.

He said he hopes they continue this holiday tradition in the years to come.

