Local infectious disease doctor says some side effects of vaccines are normal and too be expected

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As we near closer and closer to the COVID-19 vaccine here in the U.S., some may be concerned about side effects that may arise. Local health experts say some symptoms are normal.

“The mild symptoms are something we expect with vaccinations and truly are not life-threatening. Now if somebody does have a severe reaction, that’s a sign to call their doctor or go to the emergency room immediately,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, an infectious disease expert at Augusta Health.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Baroco said from what she has read and what is being reported early, especially after the second dose, people are seeing that they are getting headaches, muscle aches or low-grade fevers.

Dr. Baroco said this is not necessarily a bad reaction. It is likely an immune response of our body being able to respond to the vaccine and prepare our body to create the immune or memory response we want.

“The people who were having severe adverse reactions, at least in the Moderna group, were in the placebo group. So we are seeing that people are not having severe reactions overall related to receiving the [COVID-19] vaccine,” Dr. Baroco explained.

The infectious disease doctor said every vaccine has a slightly different profile and, looking at preliminary data, people are not getting severe reactions overall. The mild symptoms are things we expect with vaccinations.

“Phase one and phase two of the clinical trials were all about safety and they passed the safety trials with flying colors. Phase three is what is being analyzed by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) as we speak,” Dr. Baroco explained. “They are reporting rates of over 94 percent. We still have a lot to learn as we move this out into the real world.”

Dr. Baroco said what we know from the effectiveness rate is that they will be very effective against preventing severe illness and hospitalization.

“The more people we vaccinate the safer we can keep our community and our elderly,” Dr. Baroco said.

Augusta Health is one of a limited number of hospitals in the Commonwealth that were deemed prepared to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Baroco said Augusta Health is ready to receive any number of vaccines the companies provide them with.

