Man enters guilty plea to animal cruelty in Dyke investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Dyke man has entered a guilty plea after authorities seized more than 100 animals from his property last month.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Harold E. Johnson Jr. entered a guilty plea to animal cruelty in Greene County General District Court Wednesday, December 9.

A total of 131 animals were seized from a property back on November 6. Authorities at the time said a veterinarian had determined that all of the animals were in need of care. This included a variety of chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea hens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats, and dogs.

Those animals have since been surrendered to Greene County.

