Man enters guilty plea to animal cruelty in Dyke investigation

Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Dyke man has entered a guilty plea after authorities seized more than 100 animals from his property last month.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Harold E. Johnson Jr. entered a guilty plea to animal cruelty in Greene County General District Court Wednesday, December 9.

A total of 131 animals were seized from a property back on November 6. Authorities at the time said a veterinarian had determined that all of the animals were in need of care. This included a variety of chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea hens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats, and dogs.

Those animals have since been surrendered to Greene County.

