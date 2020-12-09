Advertisement

Republican lawmakers sues over constraints of 2021 session

Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A GOP state senator in Virginia is suing over plans by Democratic leaders to limit public access to lawmakers’ offices during next year’s legislative session.

Virginia Beach Sen. Bill DeSteph announced his lawsuit Tuesday, saying plans to keep a state office building open only to credentialed staff and lawmakers during the legislative session is a violation of the First Amendment.

DeSteph said the Pocahontas Building, which sits just next to the state Capitol, should be open for in-person meetings.

