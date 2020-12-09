Advertisement

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA hosts ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption special

Photo: WHSV
Photo: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is reducing adoption fees for select animals from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12 in the hopes of “emptying the shelter.”

As the holiday season quickly approaches, select animals will have their adoption fees reduced to $25.

According to a press release from the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, adoption fees help to cover the cost of needed medical care, vaccines, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA says 2,070 animals have been saved so far from their shelter.

To learn more about the event, or to make an appointment to meet an animal at the shelter, click here.

