Shenandoah Valley Club of the Deaf seeks support from the community to save its building

By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Valley Club of the Deaf is asking for community support to help raise money to keep their building updated and maintained.

“I remember growing up here, I had very fond memories and feel like this was so vital and central for the deaf community in Staunton,” Wesley Arey, President of the SVCD said, Rene DeVito interpreted.

Since the late 1970s, SVCD has been a space for deaf people to come together to share their culture and create memories.

“We would like to reach out to the Staunton community to fundraise to renovate this building because, hopefully, in the near future when everything subsides, we can have our deaf space back again,” Arey said.

Because of the pandemic, the deaf club has not been able to host events, which means there hasn’t been any income to keep up with the needs of the space.

Arey explained that the building needs new HVAC, updates to the kitchen, a bathroom renovation, a bathroom installation on the second floor and new flooring on both levels of the building. He would also like to replace front and back doors and improve the lighting system to be deaf-friendly.

“We’ve seen across the country, many deaf clubs have been closing because of financial difficulties. They’re in dire striates. We’ve almost had to close three times in our history, so we’ve really fought to maintain the space,” Arey explained.

He has many ideas to improve the space to keep it a comfortable, safe and fun place for people in the deaf community to be, but he needs help to make those ideas a reality.

“A lot of our deaf members really are missing a deaf club, they miss the social interaction, the fond memories and times they’ve spent here. The person-to-person interaction that we spend together is so critical,” Arey said.

With it being the only deaf club left in Virginia, Arey emphasized the importance of keeping it an active part of the community.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so by visiting their Facebook page.

