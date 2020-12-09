Spotswood girls basketball begins official practices

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood girls basketball program is back on the court as official winter sports practices began Monday.

High school winter sports in Rockingham County are allowed to hold their tryouts and non-contact practices, but cannot play in games yet.

“It’s exciting to be here,” Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said, “and to actually start because there’s so much uncertainty surrounding if we play or not play. Nobody really knew. I think just to get a chance to start is exciting for everybody, and it gives us hopes that this could happen this season.”

The Trailblazers are looking to make it three straight Class 3 state championships after splitting the title last season when the title game against Lord Botetourt was canceled in response to COVID-19.

“It was really good to be back in the gym with the team,” Spotswood senior guard Kayci Carrier said. “Just being around everybody. We’re really trying to make the most of what we have right now.”

The date of the team’s first game is dependent on if COVID-19 numbers in Rockingham County improve.

“We’re just expecting that we’re going to get to play,” Abby Branner, another senior guard, said. “We’re not 100% sure right now, but we just have to practice like we are going to play on the 21st.

