Staunton record store continues to rebuild after flood

Eccohollow Art + Sound was one of the many businesses in Staunton hit by this summer’s flooding.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Exactly four months ago, August 8th, the City of Staunton experienced major flash flooding with several inches of rain falling in just over an hour.

Eccohollow Art + Sound, a recording studio in the city, was badly damaged are working toward being fully open to the public.

“Got the call from the alarm company in the middle of the night and came out here to find my shop under 3 or 4 feet of water,” store owner, Wavley Groves, said.

After lots of clean up and help from the community, Eccohollow is thankful to have part of the shop up and running.

“I’m so happy to see people, and they’re in here getting records and talking about music and that’s really the whole reason we’re here,” Groves said.

The front of the store is open for records and repairs, but the recording studio is still in the works and parts of the store are still being dried out.

“A lot of it is being salvaged, it’s not as bad. Some of it is going to be uglier than when it came in,” Groves said.

But, Groves said he is thankful to be reopen after initially thinking the would have to close the store.

“Everyday we’re a little bit closer. Everyday I get something cleaned and up and running, so that’s a little sense of accomplishment,” Groves said.

Two weeks after the first flood, another wave of flash flooding hit Staunton and luckily Eccohollow was missed, but other areas saw more damage.

Groves said now, whenever it rains, he and other Staunton businesses message each other to see how they are doing and what the creek looks like.

