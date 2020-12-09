UVA Health exercise study aims to battle diseases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An exercise research team at the University of Virginia School of Medicine has started an effort to understand the whole-body benefits of exercise so that doctors can use that information to prevent and treat disease.

The team says the aim of the research is to identify the sources, functions, and targets of the molecules that provide exercise’s health benefits. By understanding this, doctors will have a better understanding of how exercise helps fend off disease, and they may be able to design drugs to mirror those benefits for people who cannot exercise, such as those with limited mobility.

Researchers hope it could open new doors for preventing and treating many common illnesses.

“We are going to use machine learning and bioinformatics to sift through the data and to find candidate molecules that could potentially [mediate] or cause the benefit of exercise,” Zhen Yan, professor of cardiovascular medicine, said.

They will conduct research in lab mice using gene editing, combined with functional assessment, including muscle, cardiac, metabolic, and cognitive/mental functions. The research will let them determine the effects the molecules have and lay a foundation for doctors to harness the molecules to benefit human health in the future.

The UVA researchers have recently joined a national consortium seeking to create a “molecular map” of exercise benefits. Known as the Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium, or MoTrPAC , the group includes researchers at top institutions across the country, including Harvard, Duke, Stanford and Mayo Clinic.

UVA’s effort has received almost a half-million dollars in backing from the National Institutes of Health’s fund for MoTrPAC’s research.

