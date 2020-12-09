Advertisement

Va. allocates $100 million Rebuild VA economic recovery fund

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the $100 million Rebuild VA economic recovery fund has awarded grants to 2,500 Virginia businesses and nonprofits.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, approximately $50 million of the funding was awarded to women, minority and veteran-owned businesses. More than 45% of the funding was awarded to 997 small businesses and nonprofits located in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities.

Businesses with less than $2 million in annual revenue received 91% of the program’s funding.

“Rebuild VA has been a critical lifeline for thousands of small businesses and nonprofits that are grappling with the ongoing public health crisis and the resulting economic fallout,” said Governor Northam in the release. “Federal support was vital to establishing this program and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic on our economy, but we continue to face tremendous challenges with the virus surging across our country. Now, Congress must come together and quickly pass a bipartisan relief package that includes additional support for struggling families and businesses.”

According to the release, Rebuild VA has received 15,700 applications to date, and the average grant award was $35,636.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,860 on Tuesday
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.

Latest News

A photo of the Robert E. Lee monument, complete with graffiti and a projection of George Floyd,...
Richmond’s graffitied Robert E. Lee monument makes cover of National Geographic
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
NBC29 File.
UVA Health exercise study aims to battle diseases
CME responsible for the solar flare heading toward Earth
CME responsible for the solar flare heading toward Earth
Parent teacher conferences this month will be held virtually this month.
Grant County Schools adapting to virtual learning