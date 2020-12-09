Va. allocates $100 million Rebuild VA economic recovery fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the $100 million Rebuild VA economic recovery fund has awarded grants to 2,500 Virginia businesses and nonprofits.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, approximately $50 million of the funding was awarded to women, minority and veteran-owned businesses. More than 45% of the funding was awarded to 997 small businesses and nonprofits located in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities.

Businesses with less than $2 million in annual revenue received 91% of the program’s funding.

“Rebuild VA has been a critical lifeline for thousands of small businesses and nonprofits that are grappling with the ongoing public health crisis and the resulting economic fallout,” said Governor Northam in the release. “Federal support was vital to establishing this program and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic on our economy, but we continue to face tremendous challenges with the virus surging across our country. Now, Congress must come together and quickly pass a bipartisan relief package that includes additional support for struggling families and businesses.”

According to the release, Rebuild VA has received 15,700 applications to date, and the average grant award was $35,636.

