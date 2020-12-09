Virginia Dept. of Health holds COVID-19 vaccine community conversations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coronavirus vaccine is coming soon to Virginia, but there’s still plenty of hesitancy and concern. In an effort to separate fact from fiction, and engage impacted communities, the Virginia Department of Health is holding virtual conversations.

As part of an effort to reach out to those communities, especially those hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday marked the first of several community conversations with VDH. Tuesday night was geared toward the Asian American and Pacific Island communities.

“I think that it’s very important that at the beginning, not as an afterthought, be clearly centered and understand what the needs are, why - if at all - there’s any reluctance or hesitancy,” said Sable K. Nelson Dyer, the acting director of VDH’s Office of Health Equity.

Nelson Dyer says in order to have effective messaging, you need to engage with the communities you intend to serve, especially those hit disproportionately hard by the virus.

She said she wants to “open those lines of communications, create transparency, engender trust that ultimately and hopefully will result in people being willing to participate in and having themselves be vaccinated.”

Some of the questions asked at the first event were about potential vaccine mandates - which Gov. Ralph Northam opposes - and if those who are insured can get a vaccine - they can.

Those questions were also heard by Mona Siddiqui, a member of Gov. Northam’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusions.

“These are really important and difficult conversations, particularly because of the polarization in our political landscape,” Siddiqui said.

Nelson Dyer says the success of the sessions depends on a base in science and facts.

“It’s so important that they are open and honest and authentic in explaining to us how they’re feeling about the vaccine, what they’re hearing on social media and other types of interpersonal communications, because that’s how we’re going to learn and that’s how we’re going to make things better,” she said.

VDH’s remaining events this week are conversations with the Latinx and LGBTQIA+ communities. Next week, they’ll talk with the African American and rural communities as well as people with disabilities.

The schedule for those conversations can be found here.

