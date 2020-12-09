Virginia’s McAuliffe makes gubernatorial bid official

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WWBT) — Terry McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back.

“Today, I am proud to launch my campaign with my plan on the most important issue facing the next Governor: education.”

The former Virginia governor announced a formal bid for governor at Miles Jones Elementary School on Dec. 9.

“Today, I’m releasing my education plan. We need to finally tackle inequities in education, and build the nation’s best workforce for the job creators of the future. And we are going to make the biggest, boldest investment in education in Virginia history to do it.”

McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary.

The governor’s race in Virginia will be one of the country’s marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden’s first year in office.

