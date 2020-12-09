Advertisement

Virginia’s McAuliffe makes gubernatorial bid official

FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks up to the...
FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks up to the stage as he prepares to introduce Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally in Norfolk, Va. McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back and is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Richmond, according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WWBT) — Terry McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back.

“Today, I am proud to launch my campaign with my plan on the most important issue facing the next Governor: education.”

The former Virginia governor announced a formal bid for governor at Miles Jones Elementary School on Dec. 9.

“Today, I’m releasing my education plan. We need to finally tackle inequities in education, and build the nation’s best workforce for the job creators of the future. And we are going to make the biggest, boldest investment in education in Virginia history to do it.”

McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary.

The governor’s race in Virginia will be one of the country’s marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden’s first year in office.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,860 on Tuesday
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.

Latest News

Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.
Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's...
Republican lawmakers sues over constraints of 2021 session
Photo: WHSV
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA hosts ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption special
Gavel.
DOJ: Grant Co. man pleads guilty to drug, firearms charges