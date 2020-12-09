Waynesboro Schools stick to current reopening plan

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Right now, Waynesboro Public Schools will stick to its reopening plan, despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks.

Tuesday night, the Superintendent told School Board members the division’s mitigation strategies appear to be working.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell is optimistic Waynesboro Schools can make it through the next seven school days to the holiday break without switching to a virtual-only model.

“2021 School reopening plan update, I am not recommending any changes at this point,” said Cassell Tuesday night.

Right now, he says the system has three positive staff members and four positive students out of 3,600 combined students and staff.

“Our buildings are safe, and we’re not having significant transmissions or outbreaks attributed to the building,” stated Cassell.

The Superintendent says they’re monitoring the situation daily, and have weekly scheduled calls with the Central Shenandoah Health District Director, Dr. Laura Kornegay.

A representative of the Waynesboro Education Association, Rosemary Wagner, is asking school leaders to consider a virtual start for the first couple of weeks in January.

“Because we’re getting ready to have an even longer break than Thanksgiving was,” said Wagner. “And at a time that I think is gonna be even harder for families to not be getting together with the rest of their family.”

William Perry Elementary School teacher, Katherine Brown, says she doesn’t feel safe using the hybrid model due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“While we are using mitigation strategies, and so far have avoided outbreaks at school,” said Brown. “The situation in our community continues to worsen.”

Cassell says it’s too early to make the call for next semester, but he may make a recommendation next week or later in December.

Waynesboro is having athletic tryouts this week. Winter sports practices begin next week, and competitions are set to begin on January 7.

Cassell says the district is ready to go virtual on short notice if it has to, and families should have a plan just in case.

