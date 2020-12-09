Waynesboro welcoming Amazon to West Main Street for new Delivery Station

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — In 2021, the former Kmart on West Main Street will become an Amazon Delivery Station, according to a press release from the city of Waynesboro on Wednesday.

Back in 2018, the Waynesboro Kmart shut its doors as a part of a nationwide restructuring. After months of talks between the city and the online shopping company, Amazon has confirmed the lease on the property today.

“We think it is going to be super important. Waynesboro is centrally located for this part of the Valley and even the Central Valley, which is why we believe Amazon looked here. It will provide jobs at the center, and eCommerce is becoming a booming industry,” said Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the city of Waynesboro.

Mayor Bobby Henderson says construction is already underway to prepare for the new facility.

“We are going to see a big boom in our community,” Mayor Henderson explained. “People are coming to Waynesboro. eCommerce is a great thing, but we still have our brick and mortar stores. People can come in and enjoy those stores now too, and pick up what they need while they’re here. "

Though there is no date for when the Amazon delivery station will be up and running, Mayor Henderson says construction is already underway to prepare.

“Huge for our city. Huge for our economy, The fact that we are entering the eCommerce era here in Waynesboro, Virginia, is just an awesome thing for us,” Mayor Henderson explained.

“We think that our ten years of branding as a great place to do business, again it’s location. We’re easy to do business. All that kind of factor in it, but in the end, real estate is an important piece in what they are trying to do,” said Hitchin.

