Advertisement

Waynesboro welcoming Amazon to West Main Street for new Delivery Station

The project is expected to bring jobs to the community in 2021.
The project is expected to bring jobs to the community in 2021.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — In 2021, the former Kmart on West Main Street will become an Amazon Delivery Station, according to a press release from the city of Waynesboro on Wednesday.

Back in 2018, the Waynesboro Kmart shut its doors as a part of a nationwide restructuring. After months of talks between the city and the online shopping company, Amazon has confirmed the lease on the property today.

“We think it is going to be super important. Waynesboro is centrally located for this part of the Valley and even the Central Valley, which is why we believe Amazon looked here. It will provide jobs at the center, and eCommerce is becoming a booming industry,” said Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the city of Waynesboro.

Mayor Bobby Henderson says construction is already underway to prepare for the new facility.

“We are going to see a big boom in our community,” Mayor Henderson explained. “People are coming to Waynesboro. eCommerce is a great thing, but we still have our brick and mortar stores. People can come in and enjoy those stores now too, and pick up what they need while they’re here. "

Though there is no date for when the Amazon delivery station will be up and running, Mayor Henderson says construction is already underway to prepare.

“Huge for our city. Huge for our economy, The fact that we are entering the eCommerce era here in Waynesboro, Virginia, is just an awesome thing for us,” Mayor Henderson explained.

“We think that our ten years of branding as a great place to do business, again it’s location. We’re easy to do business. All that kind of factor in it, but in the end, real estate is an important piece in what they are trying to do,” said Hitchin.

Amazon Delivery Station Planned: Amazon confirmed yesterday that it has leased the former Kmart at 2712 West Main...

Posted by Waynesboro, VA - City Hall on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

To read the full press release, click the post above.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,860 on Tuesday
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.

Latest News

Evening Forecast 12-9-2020
Governor Ralph Northam speaking at the Legalize It virtual series hosted by the Tom Tom...
Governor Northam and cannabis policy experts weigh in on recreational marijuana legislation
COVID-19 Vaccine
Local infectious disease doctor says some side effects of vaccines are normal and too be expected
A photo of the Robert E. Lee monument, complete with graffiti and a projection of George Floyd,...
Richmond’s graffitied Robert E. Lee monument makes cover of National Geographic