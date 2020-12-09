WPD: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police alleges 26 warrants for child pornography possession were issued for a Waynesboro man’s arrest on Dec. 9.

According to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department, officials received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that a computer user in Waynesboro was downloading child pornography in November.

The release says the WPD Investigations Division launched an investigation, and as a result, a search warrant was executed at the residence of 49-year-old Eugene Lewis Rankin Jr. in the 200 block of South Delphine Ave.

During the execution of the search warrant, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination. Officials allege hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered on the devices.

Rankin Jr. was arrested after the 26 warrants were issued, and was taken before the state magistrate for a bond hearing, according to the release. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond by the state magistrate.

