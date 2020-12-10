Advertisement

1on1: Salvation Army needs toys, bell ringers

By Bob Corso
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army offices in Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Waynesboro need toys through Toy Convoy and bell ringers at their red kettles.

Click here for Toy Convoy donation locations:  https://www.whsv.com/2020/11/18/24th-annual-toy-convoy-is-underway/

Click here to be a bell ringer:  https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible as far south as Virginia
If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
26 warrants for child pornography possession were issued for the arrest of Eugene Lewis Rankin...
WPD: Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography possession
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 9, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,398 on Wednesday

Latest News

The Salvation Army offices in Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Waynesboro need toys through Toy...
1on1: Salvation Army needs toys, bell ringers
Overnight forecast 12-9-2020
Overnight forecast 12-9-2020
Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.
Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.
County supervisors heard three expansion options by Moseley Architects ranging from $40 million...
Rockingham Supervisors hear MRRJ explansion plans