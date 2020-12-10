Beverley Street closure to begin Friday in Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton announced Thursday the block of Beverley Street between New and Market Streets will close at 8 a.m. Friday morning as part of the project to install removable bollards along the street at several intersections.

According to the city, the project will allow for improved safety and efficiency in closing the street for events and to create a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Beverly Street will be open to New Street, but all traffic will have to turn left at New Street. The rest of Beverley Street will close at 4 p.m. as part of the Shop and Dine Out in Downtown street closure procedure.

You can read the full press release regarding the removable bollards here.

