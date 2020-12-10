DOJ: Grant Co. man admits to firearm charges

ELKINS, W. Va. (WHSV) — The U.S. Department of Justice in the Northern District of West Virginia reports a Grant County man has admitted to a firearms charge.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Jay Jay William Hedrick, 44, of Petersburg, W. Va., pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Officials say he admitted to having a .40 caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol and a .17 caliber rifle in June of 2020 in Grant County.

The press release says Hedrick is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions.

Hedrick faces up to 10 years of incarceration, according to the release, and a fine of up to $10,000. The actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

