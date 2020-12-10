Elkton’s Jennings House wraps up construction with opening Friday

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, after being closed for nearly four years, the Jennings House in Elkton will be open for the community once again.

The Jennings House was built in 1840 and has served many roles for the town since then, including serving as a hospital for injured soldiers during the Civil War, being the town’s library and, eventually, the town hall.

In 2017, plans started to form to refurbish the home, including adding new electricity, plumbing and removing mold. Work began this past April, and in just eight months, the inside looks brand new and is filled with modern conveniences.

“We really wanted to showcase the house with the restoration because it’s a very unique property in the middle of our town,” Joshua Gooden, the Mayor of Elkton, said. “It not only includes five new restrooms in the addition of the home, but its got a break room, elevator, new staircase and just things to make the modern convinces easier for the community.”

The old wood paneling and wallpaper have been removed from each office and a back portion of the building was added on. This week, town staff took the time to move back into the original town hall after working for years out of the community center, and the town’s police department is located on the bottom floor.

Gooden said he knows this project will add another center for the community to gather and enjoy all of the town’s celebrations.

“Functions and events that would take place in a typical year will be held in this area,” Gooden said. “So all of our Christmas events, our tree lighting, the downtown marketplace, music events and things like that, festivals are taking place centered around this building. So it really is the hub of the town.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday at 3 p.m., where you can take a tour of all the hard work that’s been done on the building until 5:30 p.m.

