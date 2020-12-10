Advertisement

Falwell drops lawsuit against Liberty University

(File)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - Jerry Falwell, Jr., who resigned as president of Liberty University in August, has dismissed his lawsuit against Liberty, according to the university.

Falwell had sued the university, alleging the evangelical school founded by his late father damaged his reputation in a series of public statements that followed his resignation as president and chancellor in August amid a series of scandals.

The News & Advance of Lynchburg reported Thursday that a judge granted a motion this week to nonsuit the case, according to the Associated Press, which leaves open the possibility of Falwell refiling a similar one later. Falwell told the newspaper in a statement that he’s taking a “time out” from his litigation but will keep all options on the table for “an appropriate resolution.”

A statement from the university reads, “Falwell’s unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration from Liberty. The University’s administration and Board of Trustees are pleased that Falwell has dropped his lawsuit and look forward to pressing onward with the work of Liberty’s President and Chancellor Search Committee to find the new leadership to succeed Falwell.”

