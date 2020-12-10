Advertisement

Florida couple reunited with wedding ring lost on beach

By Julie Salomone
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida couple is over the moon after a research and recovery crew found the husband’s lost wedding ring.

WFTS reports Palm Harbor couple Imke and Tobias Borawski recently visited Clearwater Beach in hopes of finding the ring that was lost in late November, and they were referred to an organization that specializes in finding these priceless items.

The Suncoast Research and Recovery Club has volunteers throughout the Tampa Bay region reuniting lost items with their owners. Bill Gallant is one of those volunteers who finds treasures that can’t be seen, and they are often buried in the sand.

“You hand it over, and they start crying and hugging,” Gallant said. “I think that’s what we’re all looking for.”

Gallant and two other volunteers searched the beach for about an hour before finding the ring in the sand. Club president Howard Metts said the club doesn’t charge people for finding lost items, as the reward is in the reaction.

“Just the expression on people’s faces when we reunite them with their lost ring, especially wedding rings and engagement rings,” Metts said. “It’s just a priceless look in their face.”

The reaction when Imke saw her husband’s ring said it all.

Here's a story that will brighten up the middle of your week: Imke and Tobias Borawski were crushed when Tobias lost...

Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

“I’m pushing the ring right in front of her face,” Gallant said. “She never noticed it until Howard said look at his finger.”

“It was amazing, the look in her face, and then the tears of joy,” Metts said.

Copyright 2020 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

