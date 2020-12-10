Advertisement

Former Va. senator Carrico endorses Kirk Cox for governor

House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, speaks during a press conference after a special...
House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, speaks during a press conference after a special session on gun issues at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Gov. Northam called a special session of the General Assembly to consider gun legislation in light of the Virginia Beach Shootings both chambers voted to adjourn until Nov. 18. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Retired state trooper and former Va. Senator Bill Carrico says he has endorsed former Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox for governor of Virginia.

The official announcement came in a webinar hosted by Cox and Carrico on Thursday morning.

“I’ve had the opportunity to sit down with Kirk and discuss what needs to be done for law enforcement,” Cox said in the webinar. “And it has to be a priority in the next four years as we move forward, because this is one thing that’s going to be so important for our education needs, for our economy and for protecting people’s Constitutional rights.”

Carrico is a former Republican member of the state senate, who represented District 40 from 2012 until 2020.

Cox announced his run for governor in November.

