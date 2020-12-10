Former Va. senator Carrico endorses Kirk Cox for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Retired state trooper and former Va. Senator Bill Carrico says he has endorsed former Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox for governor of Virginia.

The official announcement came in a webinar hosted by Cox and Carrico on Thursday morning.

“I’ve had the opportunity to sit down with Kirk and discuss what needs to be done for law enforcement,” Cox said in the webinar. “And it has to be a priority in the next four years as we move forward, because this is one thing that’s going to be so important for our education needs, for our economy and for protecting people’s Constitutional rights.”

Carrico is a former Republican member of the state senate, who represented District 40 from 2012 until 2020.

Cox announced his run for governor in November.

