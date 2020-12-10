Advertisement

Harrisonburg Parks and Rec adds additional youth programs for early 2021

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is kicking off more youth programs in the coming weeks.

Erik Dart, the athletics manager with Parks and Recreation, said some current sports programs are ending soon, and their COVID-19 safety precautions went well, so now they are inviting more children to get active.

“Our next session will start up toward the end of January,” Dart said. “We’re going to kind of continue to build on that, several different Start Smart Programs for ages 3 to 5. We’ll do soccer, baseball, and basketball.”

But there is limited space and spaces are filling up quickly, but Dart said he’s glad to get kids back in the Community Activities Center.

“We’re one way in, one way out of the building. Offering the hand sanitizer as they come in, as they exit,” Dart said. “Then sanitizing equipment, which also minimizing any shared equipment.”

He said employees at the Community Activities Center will be wearing face masks, and people are asked to wear masks when they enter the building.

Basketball clinics for children ages 6 to 13 are also available, which begins in Jan.

The fee is $30 per program or clinic. Registration is open now.

For more information click here, or call the Athletics Office at (540)433-9168.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,860 on Tuesday
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 9, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,398 on Wednesday

Latest News

Overnight forecast 12-9-2020
Overnight forecast 12-9-2020
Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.
Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.
County supervisors heard three expansion options by Moseley Architects ranging from $40 million...
Rockingham Supervisors hear MRRJ explansion plans
Rockingham Supervisors hear MRRJ explansion plans
Rockingham Supervisors hear MRRJ explansion plans