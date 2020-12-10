Harrisonburg Parks and Rec adds additional youth programs for early 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is kicking off more youth programs in the coming weeks.

Erik Dart, the athletics manager with Parks and Recreation, said some current sports programs are ending soon, and their COVID-19 safety precautions went well, so now they are inviting more children to get active.

“Our next session will start up toward the end of January,” Dart said. “We’re going to kind of continue to build on that, several different Start Smart Programs for ages 3 to 5. We’ll do soccer, baseball, and basketball.”

But there is limited space and spaces are filling up quickly, but Dart said he’s glad to get kids back in the Community Activities Center.

“We’re one way in, one way out of the building. Offering the hand sanitizer as they come in, as they exit,” Dart said. “Then sanitizing equipment, which also minimizing any shared equipment.”

He said employees at the Community Activities Center will be wearing face masks, and people are asked to wear masks when they enter the building.

Basketball clinics for children ages 6 to 13 are also available, which begins in Jan.

The fee is $30 per program or clinic. Registration is open now.

For more information click here, or call the Athletics Office at (540)433-9168.

