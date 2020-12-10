If you like mild weather, you’re in luck

(WHSV) - Temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days before we see a couple showers this weekend. Back to reality with cooler weather next week.

THURSDAY: Another cold morning with temperatures still in the 30s to start. A very nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures continuing their upward trend. Highs in the mid 50s. Calmer winds. A terrific December day.

Mostly sunny and beautiful today with highs in the mid 50s. (WHSV)

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and mostly clear. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 30s for our entire viewing area.

FRIDAY: Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny again for the day. Mild with temperatures rising into the upper 50s. A few lower valleys in West Virginia will likely surpass 60.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Cool but not quite as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s for our West Virginia locations. Lows in the low 40s in the Valley.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Becoming mostly cloudy throughout the day out ahead of our next system. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. This next system looks to be a weaker one and it will bring us a few rain showers Saturday evening and overnight. Rainfall is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch ac Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. An isolated early shower only for the Allegheny mountains. A mix of sun and clouds. Still pleasant with highs in the mid 50s. Rather windy through the day, making it feel a bit cooler.

Cool overnight with more clouds. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Snow showers should start to pick up for the Allegheny mountains again.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s. Another cloudy day. Much cooler with highs only in the upper 30s for our West Virginia locations. Near 40 for the Valley. Snow showers likely across the Allegheny mountains. We are always watching potential systems. Especially this time of the year, there’s always one to watch. Should this one change, we will keep you updated as always. Overnight lows in the mid 20s for our West Virginia locations. Near 30 for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and chilly, highs in the low to mid 40s.

