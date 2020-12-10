Advertisement

Jefferson’s career-high leads JMU to third straight win

The James Madison women’s basketball team earned its third straight win Wednesday evening.
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team earned its third straight win Wednesday evening when the Dukes defeated George Washington, 79-69, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Kiki Jefferson led the way for JMU with a career-high 23 points. She scored the Dukes’ first seven points of the contest. Peyton McDaniel chipped in 19 points for JMU while Jamia Hazell finished with 11 points. Anne Diouf finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds for the Dukes. Ali Brigham led GWU in scoring with 19 points.

JMU improves to 4-1 overall with the victory and returns to action Sunday evening when the Dukes visit West Virginia. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Morgantown.

