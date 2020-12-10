Advertisement

Kirk Cox unveils $50 million initiative for law enforcement as part of governor campaign

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican candidate for governor Kirk Cox has unveiled his first formal proposal on Thursday.

If elected, he’s planning a $50 million initiative to help law enforcement.

Cox says he wants to raise the salary for state troopers and sheriff’s deputies.

He says securing the safety of communities is the way to bring back jobs and businesses after the pandemic.

On Wednesday, former governor Terry McAuliffe rolled out his first objective if he’s elected governor: A $2 billion education plan.

