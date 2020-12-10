LIVE at 2: Gov. Northam expected to announce new restrictions Thursday

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. He is expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions.

Right now, it is uncertain what exactly these new restrictions entail.

You can watch the live stream below or on the governor’s Facebook page.

Northam’s Previous Briefing - Dec. 2

Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 2 to discuss the latest developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam began his briefing with an update on positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Virginia and said almost 15,000 Virginians are currently hospitalized as of Wednesday. Northam said in some smaller areas, hospital beds are completely full, which can cause issues for residents who live in those small areas.

Even with these numbers, Northam says the state is doing well compared to neighboring states. The governor says according to the New York Times, Virginia is seeing on average 28 positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, which is lower than 45 other states throughout the country.

In North Carolina, the 7 day average per 100,000 people is 34 positive cases, and West Virginia is at 54 positive cases per 100,000 residents, Northam said.

“What happens in these other states affects us here in Virginia,” Northam said.

Northam continued by offering insight as to why cases are continuing to rise. Northam said Virginians are spreading the virus in a variety of settings, including churches or small social gatherings. The governor said schools and workplaces, however, are “largely doing well” when it comes to following requirements and state guidelines.

The state continues to work on strengthening the enforcement of existing regulations at essential businesses. New regulations, including a 25-person gathering limit and no alcohol to be served in restaurants after 10 p.m., were put into place about two weeks ago, and state officials are reviewing data collected from these strengthened guidelines.

Northam also addressed vaccinations in the state. Two major companies working on COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are gearing up to roll out their vaccinations. Northam says the companies report a 95 percent effectiveness rate during testing phases.

Northam said in the upcoming weeks and months, his team has “every reason to believe these vaccinations are safe.” Northam said Virginia expects to get about 70,000 doses in the first wave to allow 70,000 individuals to get the vaccine.

“When [the vaccine] comes, my family and I will have no hesitancy about getting vaccinated,” Northam said before urging Virginians to remain cautious.

The Statewide Situation in Virginia

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Thursday, December 10, Virginia has had 271,043 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 3,915 case increase since Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 10.5% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and an 11% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests. Fifty-four additional deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 4,335.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new statewide measures to contain the coronavirus in Virginia. The new restrictions included a reduction in public and private gatherings from 250 people to 25 people. This includes both indoor and outdoor settings.

Northam’s additional restrictions are as follows: An expansion of the mask mandate to require Virginians over the age of five to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses and an on-site alcohol curfew of 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 13, Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic. Northam also addressed voting in the commonwealth, and the fiber cut that has caused the websites of the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Elections Citizen Portal, among others, to slow and crash this morning.

Northam also addressed CARES Act funding towards schools and the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. Northam said Juneteenth, a holiday to celebrate the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the U.S., is now a permanent statewide holiday.

This was the governor’s first briefing since his and First Lady Northam’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well.

For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.

Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,469 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and one licensed nursing facility is reporting PPE supply problems such as needing N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.

The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract the virus by touching those objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent or antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. The best way to avoid illness is preventing exposure, which is why governments around the world have implemented Stay at Home orders.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.